  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Serbia Will Not Recognize Kosovo Despite Joe Biden's Plea

Serbia Will Not Recognize Kosovo Despite Joe Biden's Plea

Published February 8th, 2021 - 07:13 GMT
US President Joe Biden makes his way to his vehicle in the snow, after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Wilmington, Delaware on February 7, 2021. President Joe Biden anticipates the US rivalry with China will take the form of "extreme competition" rather than conflict between the two world powers. Biden said in a CBS interview aired Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US president. MANDEL NGAN / AFP
US President Joe Biden makes his way to his vehicle in the snow, after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Wilmington, Delaware on February 7, 2021. President Joe Biden anticipates the US rivalry with China will take the form of "extreme competition" rather than conflict between the two world powers. Biden said in a CBS interview aired Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US president. MANDEL NGAN / AFP
Highlights
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most UN member states recognize it as an independent country.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday urged Serbia to recognize Kosovo in a letter to Aleksandar Vucic, the country's president.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Serbia’s goal of European integration and encourage you to continue taking the hard steps forward to reach that aim – including instituting necessary reforms and reaching a comprehensive normalization agreement with Kosovo centered on mutual recognition,” he wrote in the letter in relation to Statehood Day of Serbia, which is on Feb. 15.

Reacting to the message, Vucic said Serbia is ready to continue dialogue with Kosovo, but it will not recognize it.

Mutual recognition of Serbia and Kosovo does not stand in any act of any world organization, he said, adding that he understands that this is a new American policy, according to Tanjug, a Serbian state news agency.

"There was an attempt to impose that term as something that we should have accepted as the final solution in Washington. I have already said once in person about the recognition, and my answer will not be different," he said.

Last September, Serbia and Kosovo agreed to take steps towards economic cooperation in agreements signed at the White House. Serbia, however, had turned down mutual recognition.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most UN member states recognize it as an independent country. Belgrade, however, maintains that it is a breakaway province and has worked to roll back its recognition.

The EU has been leading negotiations between the two sides for nearly a decade.

Washington, which has recently sought a role in the process, hopes that economic cooperation could help set them on the road for a normalized relationship.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...