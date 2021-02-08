Serbia Will Not Recognize Kosovo Despite Joe Biden's Plea

US President Joe Biden on Sunday urged Serbia to recognize Kosovo in a letter to Aleksandar Vucic, the country's president.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Serbia’s goal of European integration and encourage you to continue taking the hard steps forward to reach that aim – including instituting necessary reforms and reaching a comprehensive normalization agreement with Kosovo centered on mutual recognition,” he wrote in the letter in relation to Statehood Day of Serbia, which is on Feb. 15.

Acting president of Kosovo congratulates Joe Biden. Biden was a strong supporter of the 1990s NATO intervention that stopped Serbian ethnic cleansing of Albanians in Kosovo.



There’s a roadway named for Beau Biden in Kosovo. https://t.co/rOaWk1urt1 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 7, 2020

Reacting to the message, Vucic said Serbia is ready to continue dialogue with Kosovo, but it will not recognize it.

Mutual recognition of Serbia and Kosovo does not stand in any act of any world organization, he said, adding that he understands that this is a new American policy, according to Tanjug, a Serbian state news agency.

"There was an attempt to impose that term as something that we should have accepted as the final solution in Washington. I have already said once in person about the recognition, and my answer will not be different," he said.

Last September, Serbia and Kosovo agreed to take steps towards economic cooperation in agreements signed at the White House. Serbia, however, had turned down mutual recognition.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most UN member states recognize it as an independent country. Belgrade, however, maintains that it is a breakaway province and has worked to roll back its recognition.

Joe Biden: "My son loved it in Kosovo, he loved the people." © AP, 2016 pic.twitter.com/t4cKHNXDTs — dua.com - Connecting Albanians (@duadotcom) November 9, 2020

The EU has been leading negotiations between the two sides for nearly a decade.

Washington, which has recently sought a role in the process, hopes that economic cooperation could help set them on the road for a normalized relationship.

This article has been adapted from its original source.