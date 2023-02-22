Shamima Begum loses bid to regain British citizenship

ALBAWABA - ISIS bride Shamima Begum requested the United Kingdom to regain her British citizenship after it was taken away for joining a terrorist group.

The court rejected Begum's plead on Wednesday as a judge announced that her case "had been fully dismissed," BBC reported.

This isn't British justice.



Shamima Begum is British, born and groomed in London so she should be dealt with here if terror crimes were committed and remains our responsibility.



Instead she's discarded and dumped on another country.



https://t.co/3mOm2rgZgs — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 22, 2023

Following the court's rule, Shamima will never be able to enter the U.K. and will end up staying in a camp in northern Syria.

Begum traveled to Syria when she was 15 to join the self-styled Islamic State group in 2015.

The ISIS bride was stripped of her British citizenship and was banned from returning home after an order from the then-home secretary Sajid Javid in 2019.