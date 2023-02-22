Shamima Begum loses bid to regain British citizenship

  1. Home
February 22nd, 2023
ALBAWABA - ISIS bride Shamima Begum requested the United Kingdom to regain her British citizenship after it was taken away for joining a terrorist group.

The court rejected Begum's plead on Wednesday as a judge announced that her case "had been fully dismissed," BBC reported.

Following the court's rule, Shamima will never be able to enter the U.K. and will end up staying in a camp in northern Syria.

Begum traveled to Syria when she was 15 to join the self-styled Islamic State group in 2015.

The ISIS bride was stripped of her British citizenship and was banned from returning home after an order from the then-home secretary Sajid Javid in 2019.

