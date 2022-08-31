Shock Revelation: Canadian Spy Recruited Shamima Begum For ISIS

ALBAWABA - The name of Shamima Begum, the former ISIS young lady who was once stuck in Syria, and returned to Britain after much heartache and pleading, is trending on the social media.

Truth be told her story is a nightmare that will not end, not now, nor forever. It turned out that the man who got into Syria was a spy working for Canadian intelligence. Along with her two friends - Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase- from London's Bethnal Geen area, he smuggled her into Syria. But that not all it is claimed that later Britain conspired with Canada to cover up what has been going on.

Exclusive: A spy working for Canadian intelligence smuggled Shamima Begum and her two friends from Bethnal Green into Syria and Britain later conspired with Canada to cover up its role, according to explosive news claims ⁦@thetimes⁩https://t.co/ewmSuvlk0a — Tom Payne (@TomEPPayne) August 30, 2022

This is indeed a bombshell splashed all over the internet that is today being widely covered by such news corporations and websites like the BBC. There is incredulity by some bloggers who are gobsmacked:

So hold on, Shamima Begum was groomed by western intelligence services???? — Carina “Ri” Wh🇯🇲 (@_CarinaWh) August 30, 2022

Her case and name has long generated much interest in the media and worldwide but this time with a different angle and commentary. Begum is originally from Bangladesh, was a British citizenship but in 2019 it was revoked by the then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid whole she was rounded up in the Hol Camp in Syria.

A double-agent working for Canadian intelligence & ISIS is reported to have smuggled #ShamimaBegum & her 2 friends from Bethnal Green into Syria. The UK then conspired to cover-up Canada’s role in their recruitment & trafficking. Yes, you read that right! https://t.co/lCa4Dc3KHV — Dr. Rizwaan Sabir (@RizwaanSabir) August 30, 2022

She was part of a trafficking network with the aim according to reports to supply endless amount of recruiters to ISIS in Syria and who also dominated Iraq from 2014 till about 2018 during the heights of the movement and their self-declared capital Riqqa.

Shamima Begum was trafficked into Syria at age 15, along with 2 other children, by an agent of US-led forces.



This was reported by Reuters on March 15th, 2015, but covered up with British assistance.



The agent is now thought to have trafficked dozens of other British citizens. — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) August 31, 2022

Its all out in the open with netizens talking about the issue. One said intelligence officers groomed Shamima Begum, trafficked her, covered it up and then used her as propaganda to create a two-tier citizenship system in reference to the UK. Another added Sajid Javid made Shamima Begum stateless and practically killed her baby. All whilst Britain actively covered how she was smuggled, adding this is utterly vile while another saying this could have been prevented:

Shamima Begum and her two friends were minors. They could have been prevented from making the worst mistake of their lives, and prevented from ruining other people’s lives



But instead a Western spy got them into Syria – and Britain helped cover it up. https://t.co/YWW8PHAjYo — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 30, 2022

Another added another twist to British intelligence. But this can be proved:

In light of the Shamima Begum revelations, it should also be remembered that British intelligence is responsible for the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. — عمار الكاظمي🔻 (@AmmarKazmi_) August 30, 2022

netizens continue to be divided however what the media working overtime in the past years about the "ISIS lady" One plainly says:

I say Shamima Begum is not welcome in the UK.

Who will say the same? 🧐 #WakeUpAndSmellTheJihad — David Poulden Esq®️ (@DavidPoulden) August 31, 2022

But the point is being hammered that she was still a child when she was recruited by Canadian Intelligence the revelation of which is seen as a horrific and terrible act:

This is horrific. Shamima Begum & her friends were trafficked to Syria as children, then the British state conspired to cover it up, blame them & make them stateless before leaving Begum's child to die in Syria



How can the govt possibly claim they care about anti-radicalisation? https://t.co/5iMgbTZ8RF — Eleanor 4 Yorkshire & Humber Rep (@EleanorFalshaw) August 30, 2022

There is plenty of commentary about case. The fact that she was only 15 and she was recruited is making people very angry. They are wondering she what other secrets are being hid another cupboard.

Shamima Begum the Bethnal Green schoolgirl was 15 when she made the biggest mistake of her life, and now we discover that she was a pawn for Western intelligence. 15, she was a child and she fucked up, infuriatingly so. But she was a child of this country, she’s our child. — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) August 31, 2022

The story of Begum indeed a hard one and a breaking one to fathom. The revelations of western intelligence being somehow involved with the growth of a terror movement will continue to generate much interest of how this came about, what are the threads and what's to hold in the future.

The questions should have been raised for you before this was even known as even on the basis of the previously accepted narrative it was obvious, for those who cared to look, that Shamima Begum had been groomed by an adult male in his late twenties when she was 15 years old. pic.twitter.com/7F8bYCIIFV — Steve W (@StevenGWalker74) August 30, 2022

People will continue to wonder. To have the CIA involved would usually be a foregone conclusion but to have Canadians involved in international espionage is a bit far-fetched and somehow surprising.