  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Shock Revelation: Canadian Spy Recruited Shamima Begum For ISIS

Shock Revelation: Canadian Spy Recruited Shamima Begum For ISIS

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 31st, 2022 - 12:32 GMT
Shamima Begum
Shamima Begum in former ISIS black wear (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - The name of Shamima Begum, the former ISIS young lady who was once stuck in Syria, and returned to Britain after much heartache and pleading, is trending on the social media.

Truth be told her story is a nightmare that will not end, not now, nor forever. It turned out that the man who got into Syria was a spy working for Canadian intelligence. Along with her two friends - Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase- from London's Bethnal Geen area, he smuggled her into Syria. But that not all it is claimed that later Britain conspired with Canada to cover up what has been going on. 

This is indeed a bombshell splashed all over the internet that is today being widely covered by such news corporations and websites like the BBC. There is incredulity by  some bloggers who are gobsmacked:

Her case and name has long generated much interest in the media and worldwide but this time with a different angle and commentary. Begum is originally from Bangladesh, was a British citizenship but in 2019 it was revoked by the then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid whole she was rounded up in the Hol Camp in Syria. 

She was part of a trafficking network with the aim according to reports to supply endless amount of recruiters to ISIS in Syria and who also dominated Iraq from 2014 till about 2018 during the heights of the movement and their self-declared capital Riqqa.

Its all out in the open with netizens talking about the issue. One said intelligence officers groomed Shamima Begum, trafficked her, covered it up and then used her as propaganda to create a two-tier citizenship system in reference to the UK. Another added Sajid Javid made Shamima Begum stateless and practically killed her baby. All whilst Britain actively covered how she was smuggled, adding this is utterly vile while another saying this could have been prevented:

Another added another twist to British intelligence. But this can be proved:

netizens continue to be divided however what the media working overtime in the past years about the "ISIS lady" One plainly says:

But the point is being hammered that she was still a child when she was recruited by Canadian Intelligence the revelation of which is seen as a horrific and terrible act:

There is plenty of commentary about case. The fact that she was only 15 and she was recruited is making people very angry. They are wondering she what other secrets are being hid another cupboard. 

The story of Begum indeed a hard one and a breaking one to fathom. The revelations of western intelligence being somehow involved with the growth of a terror movement will continue to generate much interest of how this came about, what are the threads and what's to hold in the future. 

 People will continue to wonder. To have the CIA involved would usually be a foregone conclusion but to have Canadians involved in international espionage is a bit far-fetched and somehow surprising. 

Tags:Shamima BegumukSyriaISISlondonBangladesh

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...