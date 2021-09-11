Sirens Blare Near Israel’s Border With Gaza

The Israeli military stated that sirens warning of incoming rocket attack sounded near Israel’s border with Gaza on Friday.

🇮🇱Sirens Sound in Israel Near Border With Gaza, IDF Confirms — The RAGEX (@theragex) September 10, 2021

The sirens came just hours after police captured two militants who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.



The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, the army added.

Warning sirens were triggered in the Eshkol region and local residents reported hearing several explosions, according to local media reports.

#BREAKING: Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded near #Israel's border with the #Gaza Strip late on Friday, the Israeli military said #Palestine https://t.co/Np84YB4L7m pic.twitter.com/5dVFRXMX5q — Arab News (@arabnews) September 10, 2021

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.