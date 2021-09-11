Sirens Blare Near Israel’s Border With Gaza

  1. Home
Published September 11th, 2021 - 04:55 GMT
Sirens sound near Israeli border with Gaza
Palestinians release incendiary balloons towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip on September 4, 2021. (Photo by Mahmud Hams / AFP)
Rocket was intercepted by Iron Dome system, Israeli forces revealed.

The Israeli military stated that sirens warning of incoming rocket attack sounded near Israel’s border with Gaza on Friday.

The sirens came just hours after police captured two militants who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.


The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, the army added.

Warning sirens were triggered in the Eshkol region and local residents reported hearing several explosions, according to local media reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

