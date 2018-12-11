Sisi Says Egypt Restores Influential, Effective Presence in Africa

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (AFP/File)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that his country has restored its influential and effective presence in the African continent.

Egypt aims at enhancing cooperation and reconstruction based on the main principles of its policy towards African countries, said the President.

Egypt, which is set to chair the African Union next year, has lately intensified its Dark Continent-related activities in line with its attempts to consolidate its influence.

In this context, Sisi received on Monday Secretary General of COMESA Chileshe Kapwepwe following the conclusion of the Africa Investment Forum 2018.

The two-day forum was held in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, with the participation of a number of African leaders and more than 3,000 African entrepreneurs.

The President congratulated Kapwepwe for taking office during the latest COMESA summit, which was held in Zambia in July 2018, according to Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Rady.

Sisi also stressed Egypt’s full support for Kapwepwe in her new mission, adding that he looks forward to witness new activities serving COMESA member states during her term.

He praised efforts exerted by COMESA to promote regional integration in Africa, particularly with regard to boosting inter-Africa trade and investments and maximizing the use of vast resources and potentials available in the continent.

Sisi expressed his country’s support for all activities carried out by COMESA at the regional and international levels, pointing out that it is committed to boosting joint action in Africa to achieve sustainable development, increase economic growth rates and reduce poverty.

Egypt is keen on accelerating the development of infrastructure in Africa during its presidency of the African Union in 2019, Sisi said.

Kapwepwe, for her part, praised steps taken by Egypt in support of Africa's development, citing the Africa Investment Forum.

Rady stressed that she also valued the economic reform program adopted by Egypt.

She highlighted Egypt’s pivotal role in promoting investment ties between Africa, Asia and Europe.

The meeting also tackled the activation of joint projects for infrastructure development in the COMESA member states, Rady added, noting the special importance Egypt attaches to the speedy completion of the Maritime Linkage project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea.

