  3. 6 Peruvian soldiers drown while fleeing protesters

Published March 7th, 2023 - 09:56 GMT
Five Peruvian soldiers drowned after jumping into a freezing river while fleeing anti-government protesters in the country's south, the defense ministry said Monday.
(Photo by Juan Carlos CISNEROS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Five Peruvian soldiers have perished in Peru while trying to flee protesters, venturing into a river without knowing how to swim and drowning there,  according to a report released Monday by Peru's human rights watchdog.

Another soldier who tried to escape via the same route after clashes with demonstrators on Sunday remained missing. A search was underway to determine his whereabouts, authorities said.

The soldiers were attacked by people armed with slingshots and sticks at a demonstration against the government of President Dina Boluarte in the southern city of Ilave in the Puno region.

Puno has been the center of demonstrations that first broke out in December, when then-president Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested after trying to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

The bodies of the soldiers were retrieved from the Ilave River, a tributary to Lake Titicaca on the border between Peru and Bolivia.

