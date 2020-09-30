'Smooth Transition': Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as The New Emir

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabeh has been sworn in as the new Kuwait Emir on Wednesday, vowing to carry out his responsibilities to his utmost best, state news agency KUNA has reported.

Al-Sabah said the country’s constitution ensured a “smooth transition” of leadership, as the country mourned the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who ruled Kuwait since 2006.

“The trust bestowed upon me by the Kuwaiti people is a trust I bear in my neck,” the new Emir said.

“Kuwait has been subjected, throughout its long history, to serious and harsh challenges that we managed to overcome through cooperation,” he added.

Al-Sabah paid tribute to the previous leadership and said “Sheikh Sabah’s policy will remain a highlight for us.”

The Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim also spoke at the ceremony.

“We are confident that Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will lead Kuwait to prosperity,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.