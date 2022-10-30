Somalia's twin-bombing kills 100 people

ALBAWABA - More than 100 have been killed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu as a result of twin car bombings outside the Ministry of Education. A Somali government statement reports that 300 have also been injured.

Somalia 🇸🇴 President Mohamud says at least 100 killed and 300 injured in al-Shabaab suicide bombings on Saturday targeting Education Ministry building in Mogadishuhttps://t.co/mbhe9CqOfh — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) October 30, 2022

The news is trending of the mass killings. The twin-bombings occurred on Saturday 29 October with 30 people reported dead but the government since stated the death toll increased to 100.

Somalia Blast 100 Killed In Somalia Capital Bombing President Blames This Terrorist Organization https://t.co/ltPIqwGBaV — TIMES18 (@TIMES18News) October 30, 2022

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohammad has been the Al Shabaab movement for what is seen as a terrorist act.