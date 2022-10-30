  1. Home
  Somalia's twin-bombing kills 100 people

Somalia's twin-bombing kills 100 people

Published October 30th, 2022 - 04:17 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - More than 100 have been killed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu as a result of twin car bombings outside the Ministry of Education. A Somali government statement reports that 300 have also been injured. 

The news is trending of the mass killings. The twin-bombings occurred on Saturday 29 October with 30 people reported dead but the government since stated the death toll increased to 100. 

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohammad has been the Al Shabaab movement for what is seen as a terrorist act. 

 

Tags:Somalia Mogadishu President Hassan Sheikh Mohammad Al Shabaab

