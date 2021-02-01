South Africa's Covid Cases Top 1.5 Million as it Battles The New Variant

South Africa registered 318 new deaths from the coronavirus, taking its death toll to 43,951, health officials said Saturday.

The country has conducted more than 8.2 million tests for the virus with infections nearing 1.5 million. Nearly 1.3 million patients have recovered.

Rich countries are cornering the market on coronavirus vaccines, leaving poorer regions as potential breeding grounds for variants, like one found in South Africa, that could make vaccines less effective https://t.co/VqfppwwY4z — NYT Science (@NYTScience) February 1, 2021

South Africa is currently battling a second wave of the pandemic. It has the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent and is the fifteenth most-affected country globally.



It reported that a COVID-19 variant was spreading faster than before and several countries, including Turkey, have stopped flights to South Africa.

Africa’s most developed economy is currently battling a new variant which is said to be 50% more infectious and has been detected in at least 20 countries.

While more than 90 million people worldwide have been vaccinated, only 25 people in all of sub-Saharan Africa, a region of about one billion people, have been given doses outside of drug trials, according to the WHO. https://t.co/BOBafzEDcN pic.twitter.com/ckmn8rsnAs — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 31, 2021

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 99 million cases and an excess of 55 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.

This article has been adapted from its original source.