With Squabble Over Portfolios Lebanon May Never Form a Government

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil (AFP/File Photo)

Al-Mustaqbal movement said the caretaker foreign minister has adopted the logic of “Hezbollah” in the ministerial representation of the March 8 coalition’s Sunnis, while the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) insisted that it was still possible to resolve this obstacle and that Gebran “Bassil’s efforts in this regard will not stop.”



Statements issued following Bassil’s meeting with the Hezbollah-backed March 8 Sunni deputies on Monday have revealed lack of optimism on an imminent solution to the government deadlock.

The foreign minister, who is also the FPM chief, described the problem as intra-Sunni, recognizing the Sunni coalition’s right to representation and inviting Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to meet its demand.

However, al-Mustaqbal senior official Mustafa Alloush stressed that Hariri rejects such a request.

The demands of the Hezbollah-backed Sunni lawmakers is the latest obstacle to Hariri’s government formation efforts.

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, Alloush said: “After Bassil’s declared and undeclared positions, he is obviously moving in a vicious cycle… which means adopting the logic of Hezbollah that will not lead to a solution.”



While Alloush said he believed that the government would not be formed soon if the positions remained unchanged, he considered that President Michel Aoun could find a solution through a serious offer to save his tenure and agree with Hezbollah on a Sunni minister of his share. But he added that the presidency seemed to be insisting on keeping its share of 11 ministers “at all costs.”



On the other hand, FPM MP Mario Aoun rejected claims that Bassil was siding with a party against the other, saying that the other parties should also work to find a solution.

He told Asharq Al-Awsat: “The foreign minister did not announce the failure of the talks, and he assumed this task and will continue with it, especially since it is normal that things will not be resolved from the first meeting.”



Despite Bassil’s announcement after his meeting with the Sunni deputies on the failure of a proposal to swap Aoun’s Christian minister with a Sunni minister of Hariri’s share, Aoun said that all the proposals were still under consideration and that other suggestions might appear in the next stage.

