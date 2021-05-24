Stabbing Attack Reported in Jerusalem

  1. Home
A stabbing attack was reported in Jerusalem
One soldier hurt in Jerusalem stabbing attack.
A stabbing attack was reported near the Ammunition Hill Memorial Site in Jerusalem on Monday. 

One soldier was reportedly stabbed in his back and is receiving medical attention on the scene. 

The suspect was neutralized by a police officer who was nearby. 


Ammunition Hill Memorial SiteIsraelJerusalem

