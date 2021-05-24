Stabbing Attack Reported in Jerusalem

Highlights
One soldier hurt in Jerusalem stabbing attack.
A stabbing attack was reported near the Ammunition Hill Memorial Site in Jerusalem on Monday.
#BREAKING A man is wounded moderately in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem— Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 24, 2021
One soldier was reportedly stabbed in his back and is receiving medical attention on the scene.
The suspect was neutralized by a police officer who was nearby.
