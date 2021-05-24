Why Is Israel Preparing for a Crackdown on Palestinian Israelis?

Weeks after Israel reported the most violent clashes between Jewish and Palestinian Israelis in the wake of the conflicts in East Jerusalem and Gaza, Israeli media is reporting an approaching Israeli police campaign to arrest about 500 Palestinian Israelis across the country.

According to this YNET piece, Israeli police will be making mass arrests of 500 Palestinians (“citizens”) across the country in the next 48 hours, to “settle accounts”, in what they’re calling “Operation Law and Order”.



This is terrifying. https://t.co/VJeyVov0xU — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 24, 2021

According to Ynet, Israeli police will be arresting hundreds of Palestinian Israelis within the next 48 hours, in an attempt to "hold them accountable" for the events that took place over the last two weeks.

As tensions were at the highest in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Israelis took to the streets to protest Israeli policies against Palestinians within occupied territories.

Protests' peace was interrupted after Israeli police shot dead 25-year-old Mousa Hasouna in Lydd city on the 10th of May, triggering a wave of violent clashes against the police in Lydd, Haifa, Umm al-Fahm, and other cities.

This unabashed fascism is an attack on the national unity we’ve seen in the past weeks. We can’t let them isolate our people in Lydd, Haifa, or elsewhere in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/avbYmAWztU — Mohammed (@m7mdkurd) May 23, 2021

Israel is a militant state! Settlers roam around carrying guns shooting people during Mousa Hassouna’s funeral in Lod #GazaUnderAttack #SaveSheikhJarrah https://t.co/QcnfBc2NQm — أحمد 𐤀𐤇𐤌𐤃 😷😷 (@aaburayya) May 12, 2021

Clashes then were met by increased violence by members of right-wing Israeli groups who were filmed mob lynching Palestinian protestors in Palestinian-majority cities of Israel.

Relative calm between Jews and Palestinian within Israeli towns has taken over last week, especially as Palestinian Israelis organized a general strike on the 18th of May. Yet, Israeli police are now reportedly preparing a major crackdown to arrest young men and women who took part in the protests, in what has been described as an attempt to "restore law and order."

Palestinians in the city of Haifa took part in a general strike along with Palestinians in Israel, occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.



The national strikes were called to show unity amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/Hiq5WzoVJl — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 18, 2021

Social media users widely shared the news of the upcoming police crackdown urging human rights organizations and activists to exert more pressure on Israel to stop persecuting Palestinian Israelis, especially that no reports have shown an official Israeli response to hold Jewish Israelis accountable for the same acts.