Why Is Israel Preparing for a Crackdown on Palestinian Israelis?

Riham Darwish

Published May 24th, 2021 - 07:01 GMT
Israeli police arresting Palestinians
Palestinian Israelis had take to the streets during Israel's military operation against Gaza triggering clashes. (Twitter: @MMas2ool)

Weeks after Israel reported the most violent clashes between Jewish and Palestinian Israelis in the wake of the conflicts in East Jerusalem and Gaza, Israeli media is reporting an approaching Israeli police campaign to arrest about 500 Palestinian Israelis across the country.

According to Ynet, Israeli police will be arresting hundreds of Palestinian Israelis within the next 48 hours, in an attempt to "hold them accountable" for the events that took place over the last two weeks.

As tensions were at the highest in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Israelis took to the streets to protest Israeli policies against Palestinians within occupied territories.

Protests' peace was interrupted after Israeli police shot dead 25-year-old Mousa Hasouna in Lydd city on the 10th of May, triggering a wave of violent clashes against the police in Lydd, Haifa, Umm al-Fahm, and other cities.

Clashes then were met by increased violence by members of right-wing Israeli groups who were filmed mob lynching Palestinian protestors in Palestinian-majority cities of Israel.

Relative calm between Jews and Palestinian within Israeli towns has taken over last week, especially as Palestinian Israelis organized a general strike on the 18th of May. Yet, Israeli police are now reportedly preparing a major crackdown to arrest young men and women who took part in the protests, in what has been described as an attempt to "restore law and order."

Social media users widely shared the news of the upcoming police crackdown urging human rights organizations and activists to exert more pressure on Israel to stop persecuting Palestinian Israelis, especially that no reports have shown an official Israeli response to hold Jewish Israelis accountable for the same acts.

Tags:PalestineIsraelPalestinian israelisPoliceclashesHaifalydd

