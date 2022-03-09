  1. Home
  3. Strikes in Ukraine's Severodonestk Kills 10 (AFP)

Published March 9th, 2022 - 08:36 GMT
Russian attacks kill 10 in Severodonestk
This picture shows an apartment building destroyed after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022.(Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian military attack in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk on Tuesday, a local official for the Lugansk region said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian military "opened fire" on residential homes and other buildings in the town, he said, without immediately specifying whether it was an artillery attack.

The region has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

 

