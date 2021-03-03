Strong 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Greece

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the northwest of the Greek city of Larissa on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded northwest of Larissa, the fifth most populous city of Greece, according to the Institute of Geodynamics in the capital Athens.



The earthquake hit just before 12.16 p.m. local time (1016GMT).

No injuries or damage have been reported from the region so far.

