Is Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok Planning to Resign?

Published December 22nd, 2021 - 09:20 GMT
Sources close to Hamdok confirmed to the Sudan Tribune that he is considering resigning as a result of the general frustration in the country.
Tear gas billows during a rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is considering resigning from his position due to the lack of political support enabling him to form a government of technocrats.

Hamdok was reinstated in accordance with a framework agreement he signed with the coup leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on November 21.

According to Reuters, the Sudanese prime minister said he intends to resign from his position in the coming hours.

Sources close to Hamdok confirmed to the Sudan Tribune that he is considering resigning as a result of the general frustration in the country.

Other sources close to the ongoing consultations on the new government said that Hamdok rejects the participation of the armed groups in his new cabinet of technocrats.

He told al-Burhan that a technocratic government cannot include political leaders pointing to the ministers that joined the cabinet in line with the Juba Peace Agreement.

But the Darfur armed groups told al-Burhan they would not quit the positions adding that would breach the peace pact.

 

Al-Burhan maintained Gibril Ibrahim, Minister of Finance and other former rebel turned ministers in their positions after the dissolution of the cabinet on October 25.

The other issue for Hamdok is his failure to regain the support of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Resistance Committees which reject his deal with al-Burhan.

On December 19, protesters chanted slogans against al-Burhan as well as Hamdok who had been considered a symbol of the civilian state after the coup.

During the negotiations on the Political Agreement between Hamdok and al-Burhan, some FFC political leaders particularly Fadlallah Burma the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) were actively engaged in the mediation.

However, Burma failed to convince the NUP leadership to support the al-Burhan-Hamdok alliance. Mariam al-Mahdi former Foreign Minister has been strongly opposed to supporting the deal.

Reached by the Sudan Tribune, some FFC leaders voiced scepticism about the seriousness of his intention.

“If he plans to resign he has to do it instead of speaking about it,” said one of the FFC leaders.

Hamdok after the conclusion f the political framework with the military said he wants to stop the bloodshed and killing of civilian protesters, and reconnect the country with the international donors.

However, the security forces continued the excessive use of force against protesters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

