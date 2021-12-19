  1. Home
  3. Sudan: 248 Killed in Western Darfur Clashes Since October

Published December 19th, 2021 - 08:04 GMT
248 killed in Sudan's western Darfur tribal clashes
A demonstrator holds a sign reading in Arabic "Darfur is bleeding" during a protest demanding civilian rule in the Sudanese capital's twin city of Omdurman on December 13, 2021. (Photo by AFP)

A total of 248 people died in tribal clashes in western Darfur state in Sudan since October, according to local medics on Saturday.

In a statement, the non-governmental Sudan Doctors Committee said North Darfur has counted for 49 of the total number of deaths.

The United Nations on Thursday said at least 83,000 people fled Darfur region since October as a result of the violence.

Last week, the Sudanese authorities announced plans to form a force of more than 3,000 soldiers to resolve the security chaos in the region.

Several areas in Darfur witness sporadic deadly clashes between Arab and African tribes, as part of conflicts over land, resources, and grazing paths.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

