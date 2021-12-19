Thousands Rally to Mark Sudan's 3rd Revolution Anniversary

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have taken the streets across the country to mark the revolution's third anniversary and to denounce the latest deal between the Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and the military.

According to social media users, the protesters have crossed the bridge from Omdurman towards Khartoum with an aim to reach the presidential palace.

Furthermore, protesters carried out banners that refuses latest deal beside the national flags. The agreement was made on November 21 between Hamdok and Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Sudanese military forces were also deployed across major roads that lead to the airport and army headquarters in order to disperse the protesters, Al Jazeera reported.

Sudanese prime minister was placed under house arrest on October 25th and the military announced its take over the power in the country.

On this day three years earlier, Sudanese took the power from their long-serving President Omar al-Bashir from power and then formed a transitional government administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials.