Sudan: Bashir Questioned on Money Laundering, Terror Financing

Sudanese ousted president Omar al-Bashir was questioned Sunday on the relationship between some prominent ruling figures in the former regime with some international terrorist elements.

In a statement Sunday, the Anti-Corruption and Financial Investigations Prosecution Office said it summoned Bashir for questioning in cases No. 6 and 7 related to money laundering, corruption and illegal wealth.

It added that the ex-president was also questioned on financial and accounting procedures about the previous government's disposition of its share in the Mobitel Communications Company and its sale to a Kuwaiti company, in addition to granting the license of the second network operator to MTN.

The case was based on reports presented by the General Intelligence Service.

Meanwhile, a source from the Public Prosecution uncovered that Interpol approved a request from Sudan to arrest former intelligence chief, Salah Abdallah, known as Gosh, who currently resides outside the country.

Last December, measures were taken through Interpol to capture Gosh, who faces four charges.



Gosh resigned and left the country after the overthrow of Bashir and his whereabouts are unknown.

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that Sudanese authorities are currently monitoring Gosh’s movements and will ask authorities of the country where he is located to turn him over to Khartoum.

In a related development, the sources said the Sudanese Unlawful and Suspicious Enrichment prosecution is expected to summon Bashir in the next couple of days to deliver a statement concerning reports filed against his wife, Widad Babiker, who is accused of corruption and the acquisition of lands in the suburbs of Kfoury.

Bashir’s second wife had been out of sight since her husband, who came to power as a result of a coup in 1989 and ruled the country for 30 years, was toppled by the military on April 11 amid anti-government protests.

