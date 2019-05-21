Sudan Fails to Reach Deal With The Opposition

Talks between Sudan’s opposition alliance and the ruling military council failed for the second consecutive day to reach an agreement on the country’s political transition.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), an umbrella body of protesters and opposition groups, have agreed on a three-year transition before elections, but have been deadlocked over whether civilians or the military would control a sovereign council that would hold ultimate power.

The protesters insist on a "limited military representation" in the council that will guide Sudan through the transition. The military insists it play the lead role in the council.

That remained the main point of contention during talks that started Monday evening and ended early on Tuesday without a resolution, the TMC said in a statement.

“Aware of our historical responsibility, we will work toward reaching an urgent agreement ... that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people and the goals of the glorious December revolution,” the TMC added, without giving a date for when talks would resume.





Both sides had signaled they were close to an agreement over a three-year transition. An agreement was also expected to come out of talks that started on Sunday, but no deal was made after more than six hours of negotiations at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Street protests and a sit-in outside the defense ministry compound in Khartoum have not ended even after the army ousted and arrested former President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded protests against Bashir and heads the DFCF, has accused the TMC of dragging its feet in the talks and has sought to increase pressure on the council by expanding protests.

The protesters fear the generals intend to hold on to power or cut a deal with other factions that would leave much of Bashir's regime intact.

They also held the TMC responsible for street violence over the past week.

Demonstrators are calling for a rapid transition to civilian rule and demanding justice over the deaths of dozens of people since protests triggered by an economic crisis and decades of repressive rule spread across Sudan starting December 19.