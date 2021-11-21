Sudan Sets to Reach 'Main Points' on a Draft Agreement

Sudanese ousted prime minister and army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are set to agree on a deal today following a meeting at the royal palace in Khartoum on Sunday, local media reported.

According to al-Arabiya sources, the draft deal is set to contain main points including the release of political prisoners for Sudanese jails, joint work on forming a unified national army, managing the transitional period under a political declaration that sets a framework, starting a dialogue between all political forces to establish the Constitutional Conference, launching an investigation into the events that took place during the demonstrations and to cancel the decision to relieve Hamdok from his position.

Moreover, the final draft of the deal is yet to be shared. Moreover, the ousted prime minister was today freed from his house arrest.

On the other hand, hundreds of protesters have headed to the royal palace in the Sudanese capital to protest the military coup and the expected deal between Hamdok and al-Burhan. Sudanese police have attacked demonstrators with tear gas to disperse them.

Deadly protests in Sudan has left at least 38 deaths while hundreds were injured in Khartoum on Wednesday due to unrest since the military seized power, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ union said.