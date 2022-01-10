  1. Home
  3. Sudanese Army Continues to Violently Suppress Anti-Coup Rallies

Published January 10th, 2022 - 10:42 GMT
anti-coup protests continue in Sudan
The coup, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, derailed a power-sharing transition between the military and civilians that had been painstakingly established in the wake of longtime autocrat Omar-al-Bashir's ouster in 2019. (Photo by AFP)

Sudanese security forces killed a protester and wounded dozens on Sunday as they violently dispersed thousands of demonstrators in the capital cities of Khartoum, Khartoum North, and Omdurman.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said a protester died after being hit by a canister of tear gas in the neck by the security forces.

Earlier on Sunday the medical group announced the death of another protester who died of gunshot wounds on January 6.

The security forces used sound bombs and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators near the presidential palace, the headquarters of the military-controlled Sovereign Council.


Also, the joint forces blocked the bridges linking the three cities to prevent Khartoum North and Omdurman demonstrators from joining Khartoum.

The authorities use containers to block the bridges.

The Sudanese military continue the excessive use of force against the protesters as they now deployed armoured vehicles to hunt demonstrators in Khartoum streets.

The international community urged Sudan military rulers to stop the brutal crackdown on protesters but in vain.

The special representative of the UN secretary-general in Sudan, announced Saturday the launch of an inclusive dialogue to reach an agreement on the formation of a transitional cabinet, a roadmap to achieve the remaining tasks of the transition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

