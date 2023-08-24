Sudan's al-Burhan makes first public appearance

ALBAWABA - Marking his first public appearance at a military base and outside the compound housing the army headquarters in Khartoum, a Facebook video shows Sudanese Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan standing among Sudanese soldiers and his supporters at the Wadi Sayyidna military base in Khartoum.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook that "the Commander-in-Chief of the People's Armed Forces, General Abdul Fatah al-Burhan, addressed his soldiers in the Wadi Sayyidna military base".

Since the war broke out in mid-April this year, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has appeared in the field and met army soldiers, who are "fighting a fierce war" with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti.

Al-Burhan's appearance comes after the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs chief Martin Griffiths released a statement expressing his deep concerns as the fighting in Sudan renews in various parts of the country.

Thousands of people have been killed and nearly 4 million have been displaced since the combat began on April 15 between the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces, primarily in Khartoum and Darfur state.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 60 people were killed and 250 were injured in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state. Furthermore, at least 50,000 people have fled their homes, and humanitarian aid distribution has been hampered by road closures in many locations.

According to a report by Save the Children, at least 498, and possibly hundreds more, have starved to death in Sudan in the last 4 months of brutal fighting. The charity has been forced to close 57 of its nutrition facilities, leaving 31,000 children missing out on treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses.

Al-Burhan's fight for power

The power struggle, which erupted on April 15, pitted Sudanese Military General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy chairman Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti" over who would settle in the leading position in the country.

So far, the conflict between the two military leaders has killed at least 3,900 people and displaced 3.5 million people internally or across borders away from the fighting zones in Khartoum and the western Darfur area.