Sudan's Hamdok Meeting With EU Delegates Signals New Spirit of Cooperation

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok held a meeting Wednesday with a delegation from the European Union focusing on the cooperation between Sudan and the EU in various areas.

Hamdok and the Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Jean-Christophe Belliard, discussed how to support the efforts of the transitional government to stop the war with armed groups and establish peace and stability.

Peace talks between the Sudanese government and the Revolutionary Front began on Oct. 14 in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.





On Oct. 22, the South Sudan Mediation Committee announced that the first round of talks between the two sides was suspended for a month to give the parties enough time for consultations.

South Sudan slid into crisis when President Salva Kiir sacked Vice President Riek Machar in December 2013 on suspicion of plotting a coup.

The country plunged into a civil war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced 4 million people to migrate from their homes.

The two leaders struck a peace deal in 2018 that remains to be implemented.

This article has been adapted from its original source.