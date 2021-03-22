  1. Home
Sustained Protests Are Exposing Algeria’s Brittle Old Guard

Published March 22nd, 2021 - 02:39 GMT
banner image
Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Algeria (AFP/FILE)
By Zaid M. Belbagi    A stagnant economy and another ailing military strongman is not exactly what Algerians, young and old, protested for during the Hirak movement. Having at last ousted the underwhelming Bouteflika after two decades in power, Algerians accepted the military establishment’s piecemeal offer of a Tebboune presidency with the hope that it would encourage urgently needed reforms. A long presidential convalescence in Germany and chronic economic problems at

