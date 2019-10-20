Swiss Voters Begin Voting for New Parliament

Swiss voters on Sunday began voting to decide a new parliament for the next four years.

Around 5.4 million eligible voters will elect the 200-member National Council, parliament’s lower house, and the 46-member Council of States, the upper house.

Voting began at 7.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will end at 12.00 p.m. (1000GMT).

While some of the voters prefer sending their ballots by post, others still prefer to cast their votes in person at a polling station.





Opinion polls suggest that Swiss People's Party (SVP), which is currently the largest party in the Federal Assembly, is the favorite candidate to win the elections.

Also, the Greens and the Liberal Greens, stand to gain seats during the elections.

