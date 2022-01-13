Syria's Idlib Under Attack But No One Cares!

Airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the rebel-held enclave of Idlib in Syria have become so common in recent months, they have ceased to be considered news by many Western media outlets, human-rights campaigners say.

.@UN extended the authorization of the Bab al-Hawa crossing. 3 million people in Idlib rely on the passage of essential aid through Bab al-Hawa. The American Coalition for Syria reminds the international community that humanitarian aid is a human right.https://t.co/sIU61vfkhA — Syrian American Cncl (@sa_council) January 12, 2022

According to Syrian Civil Defense, the rebel-affiliated first responders also known as the White Helmets, attacks by the Bashar Assad regime and its foreign military backers have intensified, maiming and killing scores of children.



One photograph released by the White Helmets in mid-November shows first responders lifting the lifeless body of a little girl from the rubble of what used to be her home. Such images were once front-page news. Now they barely register on the news media’s radar.

The UN has extended authorization to deliver aid from Turkey into Syria’s opposition-held Idlib province for another six months. https://t.co/ERr38Drq7t — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) January 11, 2022

Since June this year, the White Helmets have documented the deaths of 63 children in air and artillery attacks on rebel-held northwest Syria. To highlight the issue, the group has launched a social media hashtag campaign, #ChildrenUnderAttack.

Northwest Syria does receive a modicum of media attention every time the UN extends a measure that allows cross-border aid into the region for a period of six months, as happened on Monday. Roughly three million people live in Idlib, which remains outside the Assad regime’s control.

The green light for continued passage of humanitarian supplies through the crossing at Bab Al-Hawa, on the Syrian-Turkey border, was given even though the Assad government did not approve the move and the Security Council did not vote on the matter.

