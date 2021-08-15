Taliban in Talks With Afghan Authorities Over Transition of Power

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2021 - 09:57 GMT
Ashraf Ghani in talks over the transition of power with Taliban
A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat on August 14, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Talks over the transition of power started between Afghan government and Taliban.

Sources claim that Taliban officials are now negotiating with the current president Ashraf Ghani over the transition of power as the militants have taken over control of key cities and have completely surrounded the capital Kabul.

Reports also added that Taliban started talks with the current authorities in the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

