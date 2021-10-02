Teachers' Unions in Greece Blast New The New Education Law

teachers’ unions held protests in Athens where protesters clashed with police on Friday during a rallies slamming the government's new education law, local media said.

The new education law debated today in #Greece is no reform. It's a mishmash of archaic clauses bringing 1,000 police to campuses, violating the autonomy of #universities & excluding students from unconventional backgrounds. I support the rectors & students who oppose it.#vouli pic.twitter.com/fZ5nBM7dcy — Alexander Kazamias (@AlexanKazamias) February 11, 2021

About 3,000 people affiliated with school teachers’ unions marched in protest of the legislation, according to the daily Kathimerini.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to stop the crowd, which was blocking a main road in the capital.



The unions are protesting the law, which makes teacher and school evaluations mandatory. They also voiced discontent at a court ruling Thursday that prohibited the strike.

Roadblocks were set up on several major streets in Athens to prevent demonstrators from blocking them.

No arrests have been reported.

On Thursday, Education Minister Niki Kerameus sued the two unions affiliated with private and public school teachers over the plan to strike, which she said was illegal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.