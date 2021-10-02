  1. Home
Teachers' Unions in Greece Blast New The New Education Law

Published October 2nd, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
Greek teachers' unions protest new education law
Riot police hold demonstrators during a protest near a vocational high school (EPAL) in the western suburb of Stavroupoli, in Thessaloniki on September 29, 2021.(Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP)
Union members protest education law making teacher, school evaluations mandatory

teachers’ unions held protests in Athens where protesters clashed with police on Friday during a rallies slamming the government's new education law, local media said.

About 3,000 people affiliated with school teachers’ unions marched in protest of the legislation, according to the daily Kathimerini.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to stop the crowd, which was blocking a main road in the capital.


The unions are protesting the law, which makes teacher and school evaluations mandatory. They also voiced discontent at a court ruling Thursday that prohibited the strike.

Roadblocks were set up on several major streets in Athens to prevent demonstrators from blocking them.

No arrests have been reported.

On Thursday, Education Minister Niki Kerameus sued the two unions affiliated with private and public school teachers over the plan to strike, which she said was illegal.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

