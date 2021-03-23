Ten Killed and a Policeman in a Colorado Shooting

Authorities said 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday afternoon.

Boulder, Colo., Police Department Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll in a Monday night press conference, identifying the slain officer as Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran.

"Officer Talley was the first on the scene and he was fatally shot," said Herold.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at King Soopers supermarket in the city.

"I can share with the public today, or this evening, that there is no ongoing public threat," he said.

The suspect was being treated at a local hospital after sustaining injuries.

Yamaguchi said police were not aware of any other serious injuries related to the shooting.

No motive was immediately identified for the shooting, but Yamaguchi said an investigation was ongoing.

Boulder police tweeted there was an active shooter at the supermarket on Monday afternoon. They urged residents to avoid the scene and for those who live in the area to stay inside, but a shelter in place notice was lifted on Monday evening.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it was also responding to the active shooting situation and the FBI's Denver division said it was on-site to assist the police.

The University of Colorado Boulder police department sent officers to the scene and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it dispatched its SWAT team to assist.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he was aware of the incident.

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," he wrote. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

In 10+ years a reporter in the Denver area, I'd never covered a mass shooting before today. The horrific, revealing thing about that is it made me an outlier among my colleagues.



10 dead in #BoulderShooting after gunman opens fire at King Soopers store https://t.co/wSCDE3CHMJ — Joe Rubino (@RubinoJC) March 23, 2021

Kroger, which owns the King Soopers brand, issued a statement saying it is "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence," adding it would continue to cooperate with local law enforcement.

"The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts and prayers and support to our associates, customers and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation," the company said.