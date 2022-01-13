Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Accused of Breaking Spain's Covid Rules

  1. Home
Published January 13th, 2022 - 09:01 GMT
Novak Djokovic
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje holds a press conference in Belgrade, on January 10, 2022, after a judge in Australia overturned the cancellation of his brother's visa over his Covid-19 vaccination status, ending five days of detention in Melbourne
Highlights
Djokovic admitted to attending events in Belgrade while infected with the virus

Novak Djokovic was facing questions over travels to Australia, Spain and his homeland last night after he admitted breaking Serbia’s Covid-19 isolation rules.

Along with the visa situation swamping tennis’s world number one in Australia, where he still faces the threat of deportation, Djokovic yesterday admitted to attending events in Belgrade while infected with the virus.

And the Daily Mail can reveal there are concerns he may have broken Spain’s emergency travel regulations when visiting Marbella last month.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, 34, yesterday took to Instagram to confess he attended an interview with a French sports newspaper after testing positive for Covid.

He said: ‘I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down.’


He added that attending the engagement was an ‘error of judgment’ and he should have rescheduled.

But the star is also under fire for posing maskless when he presented awards to some of Serbia’s top young tennis talent on December 17.

Djokovic faces further scrutiny after it emerged last night his trip to Spain may have fallen foul of the country’s entry requirements.

Spanish diplomatic sources confirmed he failed to seek approval before leaving Belgrade after Christmas. The government last night ordered an investigation.

The revelations will pile pressure on Djokovic, who could still be kicked out of Australia over his lack of Covid vaccine and false travel declaration.

He told authorities he had not travelled in the 14 days before his arrival on January 6, despite several social media posts showing he had been in Spain.

Djokovic’s PR team declined to comment, citing the case’s ‘sensitivity and complexity’.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

