Tensions escalate on the Israeli border due to fireworks

ALBAWABA - In a rapidly developing situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border, the Israeli army stated that it had intercepted a non-fatal attempt to breach the security fence.

The army succeeded in repelling a number of people suspected of tampering with the fence.

At the same time, the Israeli media highlighted the escalation of tensions after fireworks were fired from the Lebanese side towards Israel. Reports indicate that the Israeli army responded with warning shots as a precaution against provocative actions.

On the other hand, it was reported that five Hezbollah members were injured in the vicinity of Al-Bustan town, southern Lebanon. The cause of the injuries is still being investigated, with the possibility of a landmine explosion or a grenade being thrown from an Israeli drone.

Escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border led to increased security measures. The situation continues to be closely monitored, with further developments expected in the near future.