Three Killed, 10 Injured in Philadelphia Shooting

At least 13 people were shot, with 3 confirmed dead, according to initial reports at a mass shooting near 4th + South Street in Philly, Philadelphia in the United States.

Authorities have yet to release a statement, but the Philadelphia Police posted a Tweet about the mass shooting and urged people to 'avoid the area' adding that 'emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident'.

The police have also confirmed that multiple people were wounded in the mass shooting.

According to reporters, the incident took place after 11:30 pm, local time.

The New York Post revealed that a pregnant woman was shot and killed in the incident. However, doctors were able to save her unborn child.

Mass shootings marked a rise in the US with the latest hearbreaking incidet happened weeks ago where an 18-year-old man killed 21 people at an elementary school in Texas.