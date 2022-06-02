USA: Four Killed in Tulsa Medical Facility Shooting

A shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday left at least four victims dead, local police said.

The Tulsa Police Department said in an evening news conference that the suspected shooter also died by suicide.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KOKI-TV in Tulsa the shooting broke out in the afternoon at the Natalie Medical Building at the hospital. A police officer inside the building at the time said the shooting happened on a lower level.

Tulsa community in shock after deadly shooting at medical facility https://t.co/LmAWAVYrIz — koconews (@koconews) June 2, 2022

Meulenberg described it as "a catastrophic scene."

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," the Tulsa Police Department said on Facebook. "We know there are multiple injuries and potentially multiple casualties."

The TPD's Special Operations Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene, the Tulsa World reported. Authorities shut down nearby roadways.



"Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response," Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted.

A family reunification site was set up at the nearby Memorial High School.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and had reached out to local and state authorities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.