Three 'Opposition' MPs Enter Kuwait's New Cabinet

Published December 29th, 2021 - 08:45 GMT
A Kuwaiti Apache helicoptertakes part in a military exercise at the Udaira military range, some 140km north of Kuwait City, on November 18, 2021, as part of the 'Gulf Shooting 2021' exercise with the participation of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Kuwaiti Land Forces and the US Army's Spartan Force. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
9 new ministers in Kuwait’s 15-member cabinet

Kuwait on Tuesday formed a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree approving the lineup of the new 15-member cabinet, according to the state news agency KUNA.

According to the lineup, the ministers of defense foreign affairs, oil, education, endowments, and communications and information technology remained in their positions.


Nine new ministers were picked, including the portfolios of finance, interior affairs, health and trade and industry.

Last month, the Kuwaiti government resigned amid a row with opposition lawmakers.

The country’s emir re-assigned the resigned prime minister to form a new government.

