Top 'Arab Spring' General Mohamed Hussein Tantawi Dies at 85 in Egypt

Published September 21st, 2021 - 07:01 GMT
former Egyptian Minister of Defense
In this file photo taken on September 13, 2011, Field Marshal MohamMed Hussein Tantawi, head of Egypt's ruling military council, points to a painting as he accompanies the visiting Turkish Prime Minister at the defence ministry in Cairo.
Tantawi has participated in most of Egypt’s wars, including the wars of 1956 and 1967, the War of Attrition, and the 1973 October war

Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, who is a former Egyptian Minister of Defense, has died on Tuesday aged 85 after suffering from health problems for the past three months, local daily Al-Masry Al-Youm reported.

Tantawi has participated in most of Egypt’s wars, including the wars of 1956 and 1967, the War of Attrition, and the 1973 October war.

He further assumed the presidency of Egypt in his capacity as head of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces after the resignation of former President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak on Feb. 11 of 2011.


