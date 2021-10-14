Top-Most Shocking Videos of Clashes in Lebanon

  1. Home
Viral videos of Lebanon clashes have emerged on the internet.
A Shiite fighter from Hezbollah and Amal movements walks with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher amidst clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Since the start of the clashes in Lebanon on Thursday, hundreds of shocking videos of gunmen shooting live bullets in the air have emerged. At least 6 people were killed and dozens were injured, according to Lebanese local media.

One of the latest shocking videos was of Hezbollah members riding armed trucks and heading to the clashes scene in Tayouneh area in the capital Beirut.

Another video that was widely shared on social media shows a man carrying an RPG launcher wandering in the streets of Beirut. However, the armed man was shot moments later.

Clashes have begun in the Lebanese capital after an arrest warrant issued by Beirut's port blast judge Tariq Al-Bitar  against ex-finance minister and current parliament member Ali Hassan Khalil.

After the arrest warrant, Hezbollah and Amal movement supports have vowed to protest against the judge's decision but rapidly the situation has developed into uncontrollable clashes.

Since the unrest, multiple shocking videos of armed groups firing live bullets were released and went viral on social media including one that shows a man with a blackhead mask shooting during the clashes.

Additionally, videos of civilians running for their lives during clashes were shared while photos of school children seen hiding under their class chairs, with fear and panic in their eyes during gunfire attacks, have broken social media users' hearts.

More videos are still being shared as the situation in the Lebanese capital is still deteriorating. Another video was just shared showing Hezbollah members wandering through Beirut neighbourhoods warning to assassinate Judge Tariq Al-Bitar and chanting sectarian slogans, “Shia! Shia!”

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast took place in Lebanon's port killing over 200 people, injuring 7,000 others and leaving $15 billion in property damage.

A large amount of ammonium nitrate which was illegally stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon blew up causing the massive explosion.

