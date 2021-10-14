Top-Most Shocking Videos of Clashes in Lebanon

Since the start of the clashes in Lebanon on Thursday, hundreds of shocking videos of gunmen shooting live bullets in the air have emerged. At least 6 people were killed and dozens were injured, according to Lebanese local media.

One of the latest shocking videos was of Hezbollah members riding armed trucks and heading to the clashes scene in Tayouneh area in the capital Beirut.

مقاتلو حزب الله في طريقهم الى موقع الاشتباكات للاسناد pic.twitter.com/ZhpwK1DbFQ — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) October 14, 2021

Another video that was widely shared on social media shows a man carrying an RPG launcher wandering in the streets of Beirut. However, the armed man was shot moments later.

Clashes have begun in the Lebanese capital after an arrest warrant issued by Beirut's port blast judge Tariq Al-Bitar against ex-finance minister and current parliament member Ali Hassan Khalil.

After the arrest warrant, Hezbollah and Amal movement supports have vowed to protest against the judge's decision but rapidly the situation has developed into uncontrollable clashes.

Since the unrest, multiple shocking videos of armed groups firing live bullets were released and went viral on social media including one that shows a man with a blackhead mask shooting during the clashes.

#UPDATE#Beirut is witnessing street fighting with scenes of fully armed #Iran-backed Hezbollah members firing at will.



Keep in mind that this is how Iran and Hezbollah voice their demands.pic.twitter.com/ceRUTpKSfp — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) October 14, 2021

Additionally, videos of civilians running for their lives during clashes were shared while photos of school children seen hiding under their class chairs, with fear and panic in their eyes during gunfire attacks, have broken social media users' hearts.

Fear and panic of Lebanese #Children during their studies from the ongoing clashes in the capital#لبنان #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2oAl6GJn1p — Hashtag Elyoum (@Hashtagelyoum) October 14, 2021

More videos are still being shared as the situation in the Lebanese capital is still deteriorating. Another video was just shared showing Hezbollah members wandering through Beirut neighbourhoods warning to assassinate Judge Tariq Al-Bitar and chanting sectarian slogans, “Shia! Shia!”

Hezbollah is determined to kill the judicial investigation into Beirut port blast. Today, they unleashed supporters on the streets. Heavy clashes killed 6 so far after they tried marching through a Christian neighborhood chanting sectarian slogans, “Shia! Shia!”#Lebanon #لبنان pic.twitter.com/xQpweJStk5 — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) October 14, 2021

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast took place in Lebanon's port killing over 200 people, injuring 7,000 others and leaving $15 billion in property damage.

A large amount of ammonium nitrate which was illegally stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon blew up causing the massive explosion.