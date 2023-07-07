Tragic fire claims six lives in Milan nursing home

ALBAWABA - In a devastating incident that unfolded during the night, a fire broke out in a nursing home located in Milan, Italy, resulting in the loss of six lives, according to authorities.

The blaze erupted at approximately 1:20 am at a nursing home situated on Cinquecento Street in Milan. Reports from the Italian Fire Brigade, Vigili del Fuoco, revealed that six individuals tragically lost their lives in the inferno, while several others were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment due to smoke inhalation.

Swift intervention by firefighting teams led to the successful rescue of numerous occupants trapped within the nursing home. Disturbingly, it was disclosed that among the 81 individuals transported to hospitals for smoke poisoning, 16 are currently in critical condition, whereas 65 others are reported to be in stable condition, with no immediate life-threatening risks.

Of the six victims, five were female residents, while one was a male resident of the nursing home. Distressing details emerged, indicating that two individuals succumbed to severe burns, while the remaining four tragically lost their lives due to smoke inhalation.

The nursing home, a facility owned by the Municipality of Milan and managed by a cooperative, provides accommodations for elderly individuals who do not require hospitalization but rely on assistance with daily activities. At the time of the incident, the nursing home housed a total of 167 individuals.

Following the devastating incident, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala visited the scene early in the morning to assess the situation. Expressing his deep sorrow, Mayor Sala stated, "The fire has been contained. While we are relieved that the situation was not even more dire, the loss of six lives remains an immense tragedy. Our thoughts are with the affected families, and we hope for the swift recovery of those in critical condition."

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and identify any lapses in safety protocols. The focus now remains on providing support to the affected individuals and their families, as well as implementing measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.