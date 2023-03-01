Trains crash kills 26 in Greece

ALBAWABA - At least 26 people were killed and 85 others were injured early Wednesday in trains collision in Greece, according to fire service officials.

Officials said that a passenger train and an oncoming freight train crashed in a fiery wreck north of the capital Athens, killing and injuring dozens of people.

“This is a terrible night” - two trains collide in northern Greece, killing at least 16 people and injuring dozens

Medics revealed that at least 25 of the injured people are in serious condition.

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis stated: "The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains."

Nevertheless, several cars derailed and around three burst into flame after the trains collision near Tempe valley, media sources revealed.