  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Trains crash kills 26 in Greece

Trains crash kills 26 in Greece

Published March 1st, 2023 - 02:40 GMT
Greece

ALBAWABA - At least 26 people were killed and 85 others were injured early Wednesday in trains collision in Greece, according to fire service officials. 

Also Read2 killed in Pakistan train blast2 killed in Pakistan train blast

Officials said that a passenger train and an oncoming freight train crashed in a fiery wreck north of the capital Athens, killing and injuring dozens of people.

Medics revealed that at least 25 of the injured people are in serious condition.

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis stated: "The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains."

Nevertheless, several cars derailed and around three burst into flame after the trains collision near Tempe valley, media sources revealed.

Tags:Greecetraincrash

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...