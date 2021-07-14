True or False? The African Union is The Only One to Solve The GERD Dispute

Regional spokesman for the US State Department Samuel Warburg said on Tuesday that the United States believes that the African Union is the most appropriate institution to deal with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis.

During a Skype interview with TV host Ahmed Moussa on the “Ala Massoulity” (By My Responsibility) show, Warburg added that the United States encourages Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to settle negotiations without the US or UN Security Council countries imposing a solution.

Chair of the African Union @FelixUdps said his facilitation mission concerning #GERD visited Cairo, Khartoum & Addis Ababa & had encouraging bilateral talks with the leaders with a view to moving the process forward. #Ethiopia is saying give AU a chance! https://t.co/5cYHstZVaI — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) July 8, 2021

He added that America is ready to provide assistance in order to restore the course of negotiations.

Warburg explained that the US will continue dialogue with the three countries in order to move negotiations, stressing that America believes that the Ethiopian dam crisis is important and must be resolved.

He pointed out the importance of having consensus on the time frame in order to reach an agreement on the dam, and that all parties should avoid taking unilateral measures.

Warburg said: “We do not want negotiations on GERD to go without results, and there must be consensus on the framework of the negotiations led by the African Union.”

He stressed that no country should impose a specific framework for GERD negotiations, and the United States is ready to provide technical assistance.

Last week, members of the Security Council called on the three countries to resume negotiations in order to reach a legal agreement on the dam, which Addis Ababa refuses to sign.

Egypt and Sudan fear the impact of the dam on the downstream countries, including possible blows to water facilities, agricultural land, and overall availability of Nile water.

Ethiopia officially informed Egypt on July 5 that it had started the second filling of GERD reservoir, a move that was unilaterally rejected by Egypt.

The disputed dam is the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, with a cost of more than US$4 billion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.