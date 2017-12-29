Trump Has Highest Number Ever of Staffers Leaving in First Year of Office
U.S. President Donald Trump (AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Brookings Institution as an alert
Disable alert for Brookings Institution,
Click here to add Clinton as an alert
Disable alert for Clinton,
Click here to add Donald Trump as an alert
Disable alert for Donald Trump,
Click here to add Donald Trump administration as an alert
Disable alert for Donald Trump administration,
Click here to add Michael Flynn as an alert
Disable alert for Michael Flynn,
Click here to add Obama as an alert
Disable alert for Obama,
Click here to add Reince Priebus as an alert
Disable alert for Reince Priebus,
Click here to add Ronald Reagan as an alert
Disable alert for Ronald Reagan,
Click here to add Steve Bannon as an alert
Disable alert for Steve Bannon,
Click here to add Wall Street Journal as an alert
Disable alert for Wall Street Journal,
Click here to add White House as an alert
Disable alert for White House
The highest number of White House staffers have left the President Donald Trump administration in the very first year, according to local media reports.
Citing the Brookings Institution that has tracked the White House turnover rates, the media reports said that 34 percent of Trump’s staff was fired, resigned, or reassigned.
This figure doubled that of Ronald Reagan’s 17 percent in 1981. Trump's term has seen more turnover than any previous administration including Presidents Obama and Clinton, the Institution has revealed.
According to a Wall Street Journal story, Trump first fired his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn last February, less than a month after he took office.
Two senior campaign aides, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, followed Flynn.
- ‘Trump the Kunafeh’: Palestinians See the Funny Side
- Bethlehem to Receive Pence ‘With Shoes' in Response to Trump
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Where will the ME stand? One third of world's CEO's projected to be women by 2040
- DAMAC Villas by Paramount’ First Ever Luxury Serviced Villas launched in Dubai
- DED announces first-ever consumer-friendliness index of businesses in Dubai
- Nissan records highest sales growth for the third consecutive year in the region
- Following his successful Morocco concert Enrique Iglesias talks success, being a "commodity" and retirement!