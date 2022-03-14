  1. Home
  3. Trump: Biden's Strategies on Ukraine ‘Could Lead to World War III’

Published March 14th, 2022 - 09:43 GMT
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at the end of a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. Todays visit by Trump is his first rally in South Carolina since his election loss in 2020. Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP

Former US President Donald Trump has denounced President Joe Biden’s “weakness, cowardice and incompetence” in ending the Ukraine conflict, and warned that “this could lead to World War III.”

Trump said that “there is still a path for him to end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump also predicted that if the Ukraine conflict continues, it will lead to another world war.

“This could lead, by the way, this could lead to World War III,” Trump said on Saturday. “I see what’s happening. Because if you think Putin is going to stop, it’s going to get worse and worse. He’s not going to accept it, and we don’t have anybody to talk to him.” 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region. Putin said his country was defending Russian-speaking communities through the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine so that their neighbor became neutral and no longer threatened Russia.

Biden, however, called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," and the mainstream American media described it as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two attack by Russia.

Trump claimed President Putin would have never started the conflict if he was in the White House.

 

He said the US must stay out of the conflict and that Biden still has a chance to keep Americans out of it.

The Biden administration has imposed harsh economic and banking sanctions on Russia in response to its military actions in Ukraine.

Biden said the sanctions would limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

The US president said on Friday he is working with the US Congress and other Group of Seven (G-7) nations to revoke the “most favored nation” trade status for Russia.

Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

The US president claimed that the only other alternative to the sanctions would be to start a “Third World War.”

Trump said the US will not be able to end its dependence on Russian oil until it commits to “end Biden’s ridiculous war on American energy.”

“We have to get our great energy works drilling, pumping, producing, mining and refining like never before,” Trump said.

Putin last week said that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war.

He also warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would lead to catastrophic consequences for the world.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

