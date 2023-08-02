Trump faces 4 new charges, declared his Failure

ALBAWABA - In a significant development, ex-US President Donald Trump is now confronted with four fresh allegations, including "conspiring to mislead the United States," "plotting to obstruct official procedures," "attempting to hinder an official process," and "conspiring to impede voters from exercising their constitutional rights."

The 45-page indictment, filed with the Washington DC District Court, stems from investigations related to the infamous "January 6 Capitol riot," where Trump is accused of trying to manipulate the 2020 presidential election results in his favor.

According to the detailed charges, Trump is alleged to have conspired to deceive the nation by employing deceptive tactics to disrupt and obstruct the process of collecting, counting, and certifying the presidential election results.

Additionally, the indictment points out that Trump attempted to prevent the gathering and validation of election outcomes in Congress on January 6, 2021. To support this, the document includes cited instances of Trump's statements during the lead-up to the Capitol attack.

Another grave accusation against the former President is his purported involvement in conspiring to coerce and threaten individuals exercising their constitutional right to vote and have their votes properly counted.

The indictment strongly emphasizes the falsehood of these claims and contends that Trump was fully aware of their lack of veracity. As a result, the charges of "conspiring to mislead the United States," "plotting to obstruct official procedures," "attempting to hinder an official process," and "conspiring to impede voters from exercising their constitutional rights" have been formally lodged against him.

In response to the indictment, Trump's campaign team has issued a statement alleging that it represents a continuation of the "Biden crime family's efforts," with the Justice Department being used as a tool to intervene in the forthcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Comparisons have been drawn between the treatment Trump is facing and infamous "witch hunts" reminiscent of historical dictatorships like Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Trump had pre-emptively revealed on his personal social media platform, TruthSocial, that an allegedly spurious indictment would be unveiled against him, seemingly intending to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier, on July 18, Trump acknowledged being a target of investigations into the events of January 6, 2021, stating that he might face an indictment and subsequent arrest.

However, during a meeting on July 27, Trump's legal team reportedly received no indication of impending accusations from Justice Department officials.

This latest indictment marks the third, and potentially most significant, set of charges against Trump, raising the stakes of the legal proceedings considerably.