Trump's legal team seeks indefinite postponement in documents trial

ALBAWABA- American Former President Donald J. Trump's legal team has filed a request to indefinitely postpone his trial on charges of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office. The lawyers argue that the trial should not proceed until all "substantive motions" in the case have been resolved.

According to the New York Times, this request presents an early test for Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who is overseeing the case. If granted, the trial could potentially be pushed into the final stages of the presidential campaign or even beyond the 2024 election.

Donald Trump after speaking at a Republican volunteer recruitment event in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023. (AFP)

The timing of the trial is crucial as Trump is accused of illegally holding onto 31 classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. The delay could have significant implications if Trump becomes a candidate during the election, potentially allowing him to pardon himself or have the matter dismissed if he wins.

The request also raises questions about the intersection of law and politics, as Trump's lawyers argue that his status as a presidential candidate should factor into the trial's timing. The defense claims that a measured consideration and review of the procedures leading to the indictment is necessary.

The lawyers also cite the extensive discovery evidence and the complexity of handling sensitive materials as reasons for the delay. The filing previews Trump's legal strategy, including challenging the charges based on the interpretation of the Presidential Records Act and raising constitutional and statutory challenges to the special counsel's authority.