Trump faces new allegations in secret documents probe

Osama Ali

Published July 28th, 2023 - 04:47 GMT
Trump
Sutterstock

ALBAWABA - In a significant development, former US President Donald Trump is now confronting three new charges linked to the ongoing "secret documents" investigations. 

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who was appointed to oversee the inquiries into the "secret documents" and "January 6 Capitol riot," submitted a fresh indictment on the matter.

According to sources, The New York Times reported that the new indictment accuses Trump of attempting to tamper with or destroy crucial evidence, inciting someone else to engage in such actions, and committing a new offense under the Espionage Act.

In a separate report by NBC News, it was disclosed that the latest charges are related to alleged instructions given by Carlos De Oliveira, a manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, to another staff member. De Oliveira purportedly requested the server to "wipe" certain records, referring to Trump, and this allegedly implicates the former president in a plan to erase security camera footage.

Following the release of the new charges, Trump's campaign team promptly issued a statement dismissing the claims as a "desperate and wasteful attempt" by the Biden administration and the Department of Justice to target Trump and his associates.

Earlier, Trump's legal representatives had disclosed that they had a constructive meeting with the team led by former special prosecutor Jack Smith on July 27. During the meeting, they staunchly maintained Trump's innocence and warned against pursuing an indictment, emphasizing the potential adverse impact on the nation.

 

