Is Trump taking back White House?

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump easily won the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) closely watched straw poll on Saturday, notching a symbolic win among the Republican grassroots as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll https://t.co/K2vqQLYT8H pic.twitter.com/oAJQaTq5xy — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2023

Trump was the preferred candidate of 62 percent of the attendees, who voted in the right-wing confab’s annual poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 20 percent, while Businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his candidacy for the White House this week, earned 5 percent.

Trump won last year’s straw poll at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, with 59 percent. DeSantis scored 28 percent in that straw poll.

Several prospective 2024 presidential contenders including DeSantis, Pence, and Tim Scott are not present at this years CPAC. #CPAC2023 https://t.co/jDLvRV6IlN — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) March 4, 2023

The Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond. CPAC is hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU).

The first CPAC took place in 1974.