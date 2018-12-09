Trump Nominates Heather Nauert as U.S. envoy to UN, Israel Hails Decision

Heather Nauert nominated as the new US Ambassador to the United Nations. (AFP/ File)

The United States President Donald Trump announced, on Friday, that he is nominating State Department spokesperson and former Fox News Channel anchor, Heather Nauert, to be the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump said, "Heather Nauert will be nominated."

Following the announcement, Trump told reporters, "She is very talented, very smart, very quick and I think that she will be respected by all."

The outgoing US envoy, Nikki Haley, had announced her resignation in October and that she would step down from the UN post at the end of this year.

Nauert, whose nomination would require the Senate’s approval, became the State Department's spokesperson in April 2017 and was named the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs in 2018.

She would take the position with no prior policy-making or political experience.

Additionally, Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed the announcement by saying “Nauert has stood behind Israel in her previous positions and I have no doubt that the cooperation between our countries will continue to strengthen during her term.”

