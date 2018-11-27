Trump Slams UK Brexit Deal But What's in it for Him

(SHUTTERSTOCK)

Follow > Disable alert for Theresa May Follow >

US President Donald Trump has slammed the Brexit deal recently agreed between British Premier Theresa May's government and the European Union, describing it as favorable to the EU.

“Sounds like a great deal for the EU,” said Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday.

“Because, you know, right now if you look at the deal, they may not be able to trade with us and that wouldn’t be a good thing," added the president.

Trump has been a long-time supporter of Britain's departure from the EU.

The eurosceptic president has, however, voiced concern in past statements that the May's "soft" Brexit plans may hinder the two countries from developing a more comprehensive bilateral trade deal free of European restrictions.

Trump's comments today, nonetheless, have further increased pressure on May's already battered Brexit plans.

“As the deal stands, she may not, they may not be able to trade with the US and I don’t think they want that at all. That would be a very big negative for the deal,” said Trump.

“I don’t think they meant that. I don’t think that the prime minister [Theresa May] meant that and hopefully she’ll be able to do something about that."

The comments come after EU leaders approved an agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the EU on Sunday, describing the deal as the best and only solution available.

The European officials further warned that renegotiation was not an option, even if the British Parliament rejects the proposed plan.

A rejection of the Brexit deal in the House of Commons could lead to different scenarios, including a government call for snap elections, which could give the Labour Party a chance to rise to power and take responsibility for a new round of Brexit negotiations.

Beyond Labour leader Jeremy's Corbyn's vowed opposition, many senior figures in May’s Conservative Party as well as Scottish and Irish parties have also announced that they will reject the deal, each citing their own reasons.

Last week, May attacked opponents after unveiling a draft of the deal in parliament, saying that some politicians like Corbyn do not care about national interests and were playing “party politics” over the Brexit agreement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.