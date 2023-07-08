  1. Home
Trump vows to reinstate travel ban on Muslim countries!

Osama Ali

Published July 8th, 2023 - 03:06 GMT
ALBAWABA - In a recent campaign rally, former US President Donald Trump pledges to bring back the controversial travel ban on Muslim-majority countries if he wins the 2024 presidential elections. 

Also ReadTrump: Who brought Cocaine to White House? Trump: Who brought Cocaine to White House?

Former US President Donald Trump pledges to reintroduce the controversial travel ban on specific Muslim-majority nations if he wins the 2024 presidential elections. 

Speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa, Trump emphasized the need for a more comprehensive and robust travel ban to protect national security. He referred to his previous travel ban implemented during his presidency and expressed intentions to strengthen it further. 

The proposal reignites debates on immigration policies and religious discrimination. Trump's remarks have drawn both support and criticism as the discussion surrounding the travel ban resurfaces. 

President Joe Biden had lifted the ban upon taking office.

 

 

