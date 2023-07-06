Trump: Who brought Cocaine to White House?

ALBAWABA After finding of cocaine in White House, Trump made"strange" comment, former US President Donald Trump commented on the incident of cocaine being found in the White House on his platform "Truth Social."

Trump comment on Truth social, "Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden."

He also added that the "dishonest" media would immediately start promoting that the powder found was not cocaine but "aspirin."

The Secret Service announced on Wednesday that white powder was found in the White House, triggering a brief security alert. It was later determined to be cocaine.

The powder was discovered in the West Wing on Sunday, and the matter was treated as a potential threat that required a short-term evacuation.

The house underwent an evacuation around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, while fire and emergency crews conducted a rapid test that initially indicated the presence of cocaine.

The White House was subsequently reopened, and the powder was sent for additional testing.