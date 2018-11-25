Central American migrants -mostly Hondurans- wanting to reach the United States in hope of a better life, queue for food outside a shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico. (AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on late Saturday that the migrants in the southern border of the country will not be allowed in until their claims are individually approved in court.

"We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S...," Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

He said that all migrants will stay in Mexico.

"All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!," he added.

Recently, thousands of migrants have been waiting in Tijuana, Mexico, to cross into the U.S., many from a caravan that drew national attention and prompted Trump to become vocal, saying it was an "invasion" and among the migrants were "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners."

Border security has been tightened as well, with 7,000 military troops having been sent to secure the southern border and harden ports of entry.

Judge Jon Tigar of the District Court in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order last Monday on the administration's policy, which Trump enacted Nov. 9 to bar migrants from crossing outside designated ports of entry.

The restraining order placed by Tigar will allow migrants to seek asylum regardless of whether they entered the U.S. illegally or came through a port of entry.

